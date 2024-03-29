Home - News - Norwich v Plymouth stream – expect goals at Carrow Road

Norwich City vs Plymouth Argyle live streams and tv channel information.

Norwich City holds a slender three-point lead in a tightly contested race for the Championship’s top six.

With several teams closely trailing, David Wagner’s side will be looking to consolidate their position especially in their upcoming match against Plymouth Argyle on Friday at 15:00.

Plymouth Argyle is also engaged in a tense struggle, but for different reasons, sitting merely two points above the relegation zone. This precarious position comes after a noticeable decline in their recent performances.

Norwich’s season has been characterized by prolific scoring in front of goal. The home side has smashed 69 goals so far this season, surpassed only by the top four teams.

The Canaries defense has been vulnerable, conceding 54 goals, the highest in the league’s upper half.

They are set to face Plymouth, who share a similar story at the bottom of the table. Plymouth has scored 54 goals, the most in the lower half, yet their defense is lacking, with only Blackburn and Rotherham having poorer records.

Plymouth Argyle is currently struggling, with just one win in their last 10 matches across all competitions. Their away performance has been weak, with only two wins in 19 away games.

Their opponents today, Norwich are pretty strong at home, achieving 13 victories at Carrow Road in 19 matches and winning five of their last seven games.

Plymouth’s performance has declined since Steven Schumacher left for Stoke in December. His successor, Ian Foster, has found it challenging to maintain the team’s earlier success.

Expect a convincing Norwich City home win today.

