Norwich v Leeds live streaming – where to watch on TV

Norwich are considered long shots to win the playoff trophy at 6/1 odds, yet their recent surge in form suggests they might be the surprise contenders for a shock promotion.

In 2024, Leeds dominated the Championship for the better part of the year, going unbeaten from New Year’s Day until early April. During this stretch, they amassed 14 wins and a draw in 15 matches, culminating in a 90-point finish—a total typically sufficient to clinch the title, let alone secure automatic promotion.

After a sluggish 1-0 defeat at Birmingham in their final regular-season match, Norwich secured a playoff spot, buoyed by their strong home record.

David Wagner’s team collected over 65% of their points at Carrow Road, where they ranked fourth in home points. Their away form was less impressive, tallying just 24 points—only better than the relegated teams, Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

Currently, Norwich is in good form, ranking fourth in the league based on the last ten games, while Leeds is 12th.

How to Watch Norwich v Leeds TV channels & live streams

This first leg playoff match will kick off at 12:00PM lunchtime at Carrow Road, Norwich with live streaming on Sky Sports and Sky Go mobile app. You can also use Bet365 and their in play service.

The upcoming match against Leeds marks the return of Daniel Farke, a former manager who had a successful four-year stint in Norfolk.

While Leeds is strong on the road, ranking fourth in away points, there’s a noticeable drop in their performance compared to their home games.

Given Leeds’ likely frustration from accumulating 91 points—enough for automatic promotion in most other seasons—Norwich will aim to capitalize by adopting an aggressive style of play.

This strategy could lead to a high number of corners, a common outcome for teams hosting Leeds.