Norwich v Bristol Rovers live streaming

Where to watch the FA Cup kick off between Norwich City and Bristol Rovers, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Norwich City will welcome fellow Championship playoff hopefuls Bristol Rovers to Carrow Road in a FA Cup third round tie on Saturday afternoon, hoping to end a three-game losing streak.

Following a joyous start to December where they went on a fantastic five-game unbeaten run, Norwich’s festive spirits have dampened of late due to a three-match winless streak. They fell to back-to-back 1-0 defeats on the road against West Bromwich Albion and Millwall in their last two matches of 2024.

The Canaries’ did showcase character and resilience to secure a valuable point in a 1-1 draw at home against an impressive Southampton side that dominated the proceedings for much of the game.

What TV channel is the game on?

Saturday’s FA Cup match featuring Norwich City and Bristol Rovers is not televised on either BBC Sport, ITV or Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom today due to other broadcasts. Kick off time for the match is at the normal time of 3:00PM.

You can alternatively watch Bet365’s live TV service from Norwich’s Carrow Road Stadium.

The result saw David Wagner’s men fall further behind in the playoff race ahead of FA Cup weekend, with Michael Beale’s Black Cats’ five points ahead in sixth place.

Bristol City have made a fine start to the season, but come into this clash fresh off a narrow 1-0 defeat to Millwall as Shaun Hutchinson’s 92nd-minute volley sealed all three points for the Lions.

The loss snapped Robins’ four-game unbeaten run and dropped then three places to 11th in the table, albeit they are still within touching distance of playoffs, just four points off the pace.

