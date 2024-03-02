Home - News - Norwich City vs Sunderland live streaming – where to watch on tv

Where to watch the Norwich City v Sunderland Championship match on TV in the UK, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

The race for a Championship playoff berth is again set to go down to the wire this season, and two teams on the other side of the dotted line meet at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon as an in-form Norwich City side take on a faltering Sunderland side.

What TV channel is the game on

The game will not be broadcast live in the UK due to broadcasting limitations. However, live updates will be available on social media platforms and through Sky Sports Newsdesk.

The match is set to start at 3:00 PM from the Carrow Road Stadium in Norwich.

Additionally, Bet365’s live in-play service will provide real-time updates from the stadium starting from kick-off.

The Canaries are five points better off than the Black Cats, having collected 11 points from their last five league matches. They were held to a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers last time out, extending their fine unbeaten run to five games, but they are still three points behind sixth-placed Hull City.

Sunderland’s season is in danger of stalling entirely after a three-game losing streak against bottom-half strugglers Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City, and Swansea towards the tail end of a disastrous February, in which Michael Beale’s doomed stint at the Stadium of Light came to a premature end.

Their dreams of finishing the 2023–24 season in the play-offs were dashed further as they went down 2-1 at home to a faltering Swansea team last time out.

As a result, the Black Cats have dropped to 10th in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the sixth-placed Tigers holding the final play-off spot.

