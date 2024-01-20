Home - News - Norwich City v West Brom – Where to watch live streaming

Where to watch this afternoon’s kick off between Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

West Bromwich Albion will aim for a third successive victory across all competitions when they travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts’ are just two points off sixth-placed Coventry City in the final playoff spot and will look to peg back the Baggies, who currently sit fifth.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Norwich is not televised on Sky Sports Football in the UK today but you can get updates from Sky Sports News. If you are overseas you may be able to watch via the club’s official TV web channels. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Norwich’s Carrow Road Stadium.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides in just three weeks, with West Brom claiming a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to a second-half Brandon Thomas-Asante striker in their Boxing Day clash at the Hawthorns.

The Canaries’ snapped a three-game winless streak by claiming a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Hull City at the MKM Stadium last Friday night.

They then came from a goal down to beat League One side Bristol Rovers 3-1 on Wednesday evening and make it to the FA Cup fourth round at the second time of asking.

It means the hosts’ have now won back-to-back matches to alleviate some of the pressure on manager David Wagner, although many supporters remain unconvinced about their side’s performances under the German head coach.

The Baggies come into this clash of back-to-back wins at The Hawthorns over the last couple of weeks, as they followed up a 4-1 FA Cup third round victory over Aldershot Town with the hammering of a struggling Blackburn Rovers side by the same scoreline last Saturday in the Championship.

