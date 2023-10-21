Norwich City v Leeds Utd live streaming – What TV Channel is the game on?

Norwich City face off against Leeds United at Carrow Road in the Championship this Saturday.

Starting the season on a strong note, Norwich City has experienced a drop in their form lately, securing only one win in their past five matches.

The Canaries will want to return to winning ways at home today.

Where can I watch live?

For fans hoping to catch the match live, note that it won’t be televised due to the 3pm Saturday blackout rule. Updates will be provided on Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News, with game highlights aired on ITV4 later in the evening and again on ITV1.

The DAZN network will also offer live updates on the Norwich vs Leeds Utd game. In their game before the international break, Norwich settled for a 1-1 draw against Coventry City at CBS Arena.

The game saw Coventry level the score with Ben Gibson’s own goal after Jonathan Rowe initially put Norwich ahead.

Daniel Farke returns to Norwich

I haven’t thought too much about it. You prepare for a normal game, it was some time ago since I was there. There is some players there but they play a different way. It’s more or less normal stuff, I haven’t thought about my situation. Daniel Farke – Leeds manager

Currently, under David Wagner’s leadership, Norwich are positioned seventh, just a point shy of the play-off spots.

Leeds, on the other hand, are celebrating consecutive wins after defeating Bristol City 2-1 at Elland Road. A key moment was when Dan James scored in the 37th minute, assisted by Georginio Rutter.

Bristol managed to level the score shortly before halftime with Kal Naismith’s header. Leeds regained control in the second half, securing the win with Joel Piroe’s goal.

Interestingly, Daniel Farke’s Leeds are in fifth place, trailing Ipswich Town by nine points and league leaders Leicester City by 11 points.

This match will mark a significant return for Farke, the two-time Championship winner with Norwich, as he steps into Carrow Road for the first time since his departure in 2021.

Norwich past performances

Norwich will be playing without Josh Sargent, recovering from ankle surgery, and Ashley Barnes, who’s nursing a knee injury.

But they might see the return of midfielders Jacob Sorensen and Marcelino Nunez. Meanwhile, Borja Sainz’s participation remains uncertain due to an ankle injury, and Grant Hanley is out with an Achilles issue.

Leeds Utd form

Leeds have their own set of challenges with several players, including Wilfried Gnonto, Djed Spence, Junior Firpo, and Stuart Dallas, unavailable. Farke hopes that his players returning from international commitments are fit and ready.