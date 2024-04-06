Home - News - Norwich City v Ipswich Town live streaming – where to watch on tv

Where to watch this lunchtime kick off Norwich City and Ipswich Town, as I bring you the latest live stream information and TV listings.

I’m looking forward to this East Anglian derby this lunchtime – can Ipswich maintain their position at the top of the table? Or can Norwich make a push for the playoffs?

Aiming for the victory that will maintain their summit spot in the Championship, Ipswich Town make the short trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City in the latest edition of the East Anglian derby on Saturday.

What TV channel is streaming the game?

The match is televised on Sky Sports Football (Channel 403). Kick off time for the Norwich Ipswich game is 12:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Carrow Road from the kick off time.

Kieran McKenna’s troops are just one point above second-placed Leeds United and two clear of third-placed Leicester City in the three-way battle for the two automatic promotion spots, although the Foxes hold a game in hand over their rivals.

The Tractor Boys have arguably been the feel-good story in the EFL as they gun for back-to-back promotions to the Premier League, which would be a remarkable achievement given they were in all sorts of doldrums in League One not long ago.

They head into Saturday’s clash fresh from a thrilling 3-2 victory against fellow promotion hopefuls Southampton on Easter Monday, with Jeremy Sarmiento coming up with the winning goal right at the death in stoppage time.

Norwich City, meanwhile, saw their three-game winning streak come to a halt with a 3-1 loss to Leicester in their most recent Championship game. They were unable to capitalise on Gabriel Sara’s early goal and found it difficult to withstand the Foxes’ relentless barrage of attacks.

Sitting in sixth place in the Championship, the Canaries had strung together a solid run of results to climb their way into the promotion play-off spots.

Norwich can’t afford to drop many points, with fast-rising Coventry City breathing down their necks, sitting just four points adrift with a game in hand over David Wagner’s side.

