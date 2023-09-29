Home - News - Norwich City v Birmingham live streaming EFL

EFL action returns Saturday with a full fixture list as we take a look at Norwich CIty and their home match with Birmingham.

After being ousted from the Carabao Cup during the week, Norwich City now turns their attention to the EFL Championship with Birmingham coming to Carrow Road.

A recent setback to Premier League outfit Fulham marked Norwich City’s third consecutive defeat.

What TV channel is the game on?

The clash won’t be televised. However, fans can tune into Canaries TV and Boro Live for live updates. You can also use Bet365’s live TV service.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Manager David Wagner is anticipated to rally his squad as they approach the ninth round. Presently, the Canaries are positioned 8th in the standings.

Last weekend, Birmingham City settled for a goalless stalemate against the visiting Stoke City. These are trying times for ‘The Blues’, grappling with inconsistency in the Championship.

Match details

This is a home game for Norwich CIty with the match played at Norwich’s Carrow Road Stadium.

Date : Saturday, 30th September 2023

: Saturday, 30th September 2023 Kick-off : 3:00 PM (UK time)

: 3:00 PM (UK time) League: EFL Championship 2023/24

Norwich form

Norwich City: Fulham FC (L), Plymouth Argyle (L), Leicester City FC (L), Stoke City FC (W), Rotherham United (L)

Birmingham Form Guide

Birmingham City: Queens Park Rangers (D), Preston North End FC (L), Watford FC (L), Millwall FC (D), Cardiff City FC (L)