Home - FAQ - Norwich City TV – Where to watch Bristol City game on tv

Norwich City are set to host Bristol City at Carrow Road this Saturday afternoon, aiming for a win that would almost certainly secure their place in the Championship playoffs.

Following their 1-0 victory over Preston at Deepdale—a result that severely dented Preston’s playoff aspirations—Norwich’s playoff position looks nearly assured.

The Canaries are performing well, and securing another three points against Bristol City would significantly solidify their position in the top six.

How to watch Norwich v Bristol City live streaming

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00PM from Norwich with live updates on Sky Sports Newsdesk and the Sky Go app. Viewers can also use Bet365’s live in play service which operates from the kick off time.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Under David Wagner, the hosts have much at stake in this contest, unlike the Robins, who have little to play for in their remaining matches.Another win would mathematically guarantee their spot. This victory has kept Norwich six points clear of seventh-placed Hull City, who have a game in hand.

Norwich has excelled at home this season, a strength that has helped balance their less consistent away form. They now prepare to face a Bristol City team that is currently enjoying a five-game unbeaten streak in the league.

Managed by Liam Manning, Bristol City sit comfortably in the top half of the table. The Robins arrives at Carrow Road on a five-game unbeaten streak in the league, bringing confidence and the potential to disrupt Norwich’s promotion celebrations.

Having little more than pride at stake, they have shown commendable resilience.

In their last match, Bristol City was moments away from a 1-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town, only for Nahki Wells to secure a draw with a last-minute penalty.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.