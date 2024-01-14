Home - News - Nigeria v Equatorial Guinea live streaming, where to watch AFCON online in UK

Where to watch Sunday’s AFCON kick off between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Nigeria will be looking to snap a decade-long wait to win the Africa Cup of Nations this winter as they kick-off their campaign against Equatorial Guinea.

The Super Eagles may enter the competition as one of the continent’s heavyweights with a star-studded squad packed with talent operating at the highest level in Europe, but they have consistently underwhelmed in recent years.

They missed out on a place at the 2022 World Cup, and suffered a round of 16 exit in the 2021 AFCON.

Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro has been appointed as the man to bring back the glory days and he has a super-talented squad of players to work with, including stand-out superstar Victor Osimhen.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on the BBC3 channel in the United Kingdom today. You can live updates on the football section of the BBC website. Those watching in Europe can tune in to beIN sports or Viaplay channels. Kick off time for the match is 2PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live stream service from the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Peseiro heads into the tournament under fire, having led his team to disappointing draws with Lesotho and Zimbabwe in World Cup qualification before losing to Guinea in an AFCON warm-up friendly.

Equatorial Guinea, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Djibouti in the midweek as they stepped up their preparations for the finals.

They are clearly not to be taken lightly by any means, but they are pitted in an incredibly strong group.

This is a side that made it to the semi-finals at the 2015 edition of the tournament before being knocked out by Ghana, while they secured a quarter-final finish in Cameroon two years ago, so they do have reasonable pedigree.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.