Home - News - Nigeria v Cameroon live streaming – tv channel details, where to watch

How to watch this AFCON tie between Nigeria and Cameroon, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and stream news.

Nigeria and Cameroon are poised for an exhilarating encounter in the round of 16 at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Both teams are keen to progress to the quarterfinals.

Nigeria, finishing second in their group, matches Equatorial Guinea in points but is ahead on goal difference. Remaining unbeaten, Nigeria is focused on extending their success in their upcoming game against Cameroon.

Cameroon, nicknamed the Indomitable Lions, clinched their knockout stage spot with Christopher Wooh’s dramatic last-minute goal in an intense match against Gambia that featured five goals.

Buoyed by this victory, Cameroon is resolved to knock Nigeria out of the tournament and regain their victorious stride.

How to get the match live

The match from is broadcast on BBC3 in the United Kingdom as well as Sky Sports Football channel. Kick off time for the match is 8PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live TV service which will also be streaming the game

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The storied rivalry between Cameroon and Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations heightens the excitement for their upcoming match, with Cameroon having defeated Nigeria in three different finals to secure the AFCON title.

Remarkably, Egypt’s Pharaohs are the only team to have a better record against Cameroon in AFCON than Nigeria, with the Super Eagles achieving three wins in their seven meetings.

Roger Milla, the iconic Cameroonian player, acknowledges the unpredictability of the forthcoming game, while Nigeria’s 1980 AFCON star, Odegbami, remains hopeful. Odegbami anticipates a match of exceptional quality as these two African giants face off.

His belief in Nigeria’s prospects is bolstered by the excellent condition of the playing field at the Félix Houphouet Boigny stadium in Abidjan.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.