Nigel Farage odds to win I’m A Celebrity

A prominent broadcaster and former political figure is quickly becoming a favorite to win a popular reality TV show, where Nigel Farage is one of the 10 contestants.

His odds in the betting have improved significantly, now standing at 5/1, a notable increase from last week’s 16/1.

The former leader of the Ukip and Brexit Party, aged 59, expressed that he feels he has been unfairly portrayed in the past and aims to demonstrate during his time on the reality TV show that he is not as negative as some perceive him to be.

He will be appearing on the show alongside several notable personalities, including the sister of a famous pop singer who is also an actress, a presenter from a popular morning TV show, and a well-known singer.

This TV appearance follows a trend set by a previous contestant, a former health secretary, who participated in numerous challenging tasks on the show last year and reached the final.

The current news host anticipates a similar experience, expecting that many will vote for him to undertake challenging tasks due to his controversial public image.

Currently, only two other contestants are more favored to win the show. The top contender, well-known morning show host Josie Gibson, has odds of 3/1.

Following closely is a celebrity known for a popular dating show, with odds of 4/1.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here starts on ITV and ITVX on Monday November 19 at 9pm.

At the other end of the spectrum, the least favored contestant, with odds of 33/1, is the sister of Britney Spears.

Rumors suggest that a renowned jockey (Frankie Detorri) and a former professional boxer might join the other campmates during the first week. Their odds of winning the competition are 7/1 and 14/1, respectively.

The show, set to launch on Sunday, promises thrilling challenges, including some contestants descending a skyscraper ladder and others jumping out of a plane.

Josie Gibson – 3/1

Fred Sirieix – 4/1

Sam Thompson – 5/1

Nigel Farage – 5/1

Franke Dettori 7/1

Danielle Harold – 7/1

Marvin Humes – 10/1

Tony Bellew = 14/1

Grace Dent – 20/1

Nick Pickard – 25/1

Nella Rose – 25/1

Jamie-Lynn Spears – 33/1