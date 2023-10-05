Next Rangers Manager – Lampard odds on to take charge

Home - News - Next Rangers Manager – Lampard odds on to take charge

Frank Lampard has emerged as the leading contender in Coral’s predictions for the next Rangers manager, gaining significant backing in the past day.

Kevin Muscat was originally the top pick to succeed Michael Beale as Rangers’ manager following his Sunday departure from Ibrox. However, Lampard’s odds now stand at 5/2.

Having served as an interim manager for Chelsea recently, Lampard has been searching for a new managerial role. He’s rumored to be receptive to the right managerial offer.

Bet on the next Rangers Manager with Bet365 here:

*New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. Registration required. #ad

Speaking on the matter, Coral’s representative, Lewis Knowles, mentioned, “Frank Lampard began his managerial stint with Derby County promisingly, but he’s yet to achieve the anticipated success. A new venture in Scotland might be the break he needs.

With the recent support, he’s our top pick at 5/2 for the managerial vacancy at Ibrox.”

The pressure on Beale intensified after Rangers’ 3-1 loss to Aberdeen at Ibrox last Saturday, with the team facing the ire of their fans.

With three losses in seven cinch Premiership games, Rangers are now trailing the leaders, Celtic, by seven points, putting their championship aspirations in a tight spot.

While club legend Steven Davis is temporarily overseeing team affairs and has 8/1 odds as the next Rangers manager, it’s anticipated he won’t secure a permanent managerial position.

Post Beale’s departure, names like Pascal Jansen, Neil Warnock, and Graham Potter have surfaced as potential candidates.

However, Davis is viewing this period as a valuable experience. He shared with Rangers TV, “I’ve thought about management for the future. I didn’t foresee this, but it’s an offer I couldn’t refuse. This is a prime opportunity, and I’m eager to rise to it. Everyone knows my dedication to the club. I’ll give it my all, just as I did as a player, and hope that’s sufficient.”

With a challenging schedule ahead, including a Europa League match against Aris Limassol in Cyprus and a league game against St Mirren, Davis and the temporary coaching crew need to rally the team.

Following these matches, the international break will give Rangers a two-week window to possibly onboard a new manager.