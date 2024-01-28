Home - News - Newport v Man Utd live stream – where to watch, TV channel details and kick off time

Having enjoyed a long, much-needed rest, Manchester United will turn their attention back towards the FA Cup with a classic David vs. Goliath when they head to South Wales on Sunday evening to face League Two side Newport County at Rodney Parade.

Struggling with torrid form and lots of injuries, United are fresh off a 14-day break and a much-needed breather following an entertaining 2-2 draw at home against Tottenham Hotspur on January 14.

The Red Devils’ didn’t picture their season unravelling like this following a promising debut campaign under Erik ten Hag, but the FA Cup now represents a last chance of silverware.

This featured Sunday FA Cup tie is televised live on BBC One in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 16:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Newport’s Rodney Parade Stadium.

After being knocked out of both the Champions League and the League Cup at an early stage, the Red Devils are currently eighth in the Premier League and are a whopping 16 points behind leaders Liverpool.

But the visitors’ could yet flip the narrative with a deep cup run, as Ten Hag’s side looks to go one better on their FA Cup final finish from last season. However, the Dutchman may be on the brink of facing the chop should his expensively assembled side fall to defeat against League Two’s smallest budget.

With United coming out of cold storage after the winter break, the minnows will be hoping they can catch the visitors’ cold and claim a place in the history books.

The hosts, who sit mid-table in the fourth tier, have caused problems for much-superior sides in cup competitions in recent past, defeating Leicester City and Middlesbrough, as well as forcing Tottenham to a replay.

The Exiles’ have also warmed up for their date with destiny, as they extended their unbeaten run to seven games after beating big-spending rivals Wrexham 1-0 last weekend. With this game taking place under the lights in the horrible Rodney Parade setting, the makings are there for a major cup giant-killing.

