Newcastle v West Ham live streaming

Where to watch this early Saturday kick off between Newcastle Utd and West Ham United, including how to watch on TV and where to watch a live stream.

The Premier League is back in full swing following the international break, with the spotlight on the early kick-off between Newcastle and West Ham at 12:30 on TNT Sports.

Newcastle aims to revive their chances of qualifying for European competitions in this match.

As we approach the 30th game week, Newcastle finds itself in a mid-table position.

Having achieved Champions League qualification last season, Eddie Howe’s current campaign has been less impressive.

Where to watch

This match is broadcast on TnT Sports channel in the UK with an early kick off time for the game at 12:30PM. Fans of both clubs can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from St James Park. from the kick off time.

The Toon are now sixteen points away from the top four, making their chances for Champions League participation next season slim.

The north east club still has a shot at securing a spot in either the Europa League or Europa Conference League so there’s still plenty to play for.

A victory in this match would bring them within one point of West Ham, who are in seventh place, and Newcastle also has the advantage of a game in hand.

West Ham, after enduring a challenging period, seems to be regaining form.

David Moyes’s side hold seventh position and are unbeaten in their last four league matches. Their recent victory against Freiburg also adds to the Hammers momentum.

Although Newcastle suffered recent away losses to Chelsea and Manchester City, they won their last home game against Wolves.

With 50% of their home games seeing both teams score, and West Ham’s away games having a 71% rate of both teams scoring, it’s likely we’ll see goals from both sides in this encounter.

This prediction is further supported by the fact that eight of the last nine competitive matches between these two teams have resulted in both teams scoring.

