Newcastle v PSG on TV – Watch Live Streaming UCL

Champions League action graces St James’ Park once again on Wednesday evening, with Newcastle United welcoming Paris Saint-Germain.

The match promises to be a captivating showdown.

Both teams have made their mark in Group F: Newcastle secured a point against AC Milan in their last game, while PSG emerged victorious over Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes.

What TV Channel is the game on?

If you want to watch the Newcastle Utd v PSG game tonight TNT1 will be broadcasting the match to all UK viewers.

Alternatively, You can also us Bet365 and their live service:

Newcastle Utd Form

After their victory against Borussia Dortmund in their opening match, PSG lead the group as they gear up for their journey to Newcastle.

However, Newcastle is on a roll, building on their stunning 8-0 triumph over Sheffield United with consecutive wins. This matchup might be the highlight of this week’s Champions League wagering fixtures.

PSG Form

After seemingly gaining momentum with two notable victories, PSG hit a snag over the weekend, ending in a stalemate against Clermont Foot.

Luis Enrique’s squad remains a developing entity, but the anticipation remains undiminished for their upcoming match at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe, Newcastle’s manager, is eagerly embracing the Champions League journey and holds confidence in his squad as they prepare for PSG’s visit.