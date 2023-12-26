Home - News - Newcastle v Nottingham Forest live streaming on tv, superboost

Where to watch the early Premier League kick off between Newcastle Utd and Nottingham Forest, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Newcastle United, despite battling numerous injuries, remains a strong contender for a top-four finish this season.

Their performance at home has been a key factor under Eddie Howe’s management. Facing Nottingham Forest, who might gain momentum with a new manager, Newcastle is still considered the clear favorite in this matchup.

Live betting could offer a different perspective as the game progresses. Forest, despite their struggles, are known for their resilient defence.

This match in the northeast is expected to be a physically demanding battle. Newcastle’s defensive solidity was evident in their recent penalty shootout loss at Stamford Bridge, marking a challenging period for the team.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Saturday afternoon is actually live streaming on Amazon Prime football channel in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 12:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from St James Park.

Howe expressed his disappointment after the defeat, likening it to the emotional end of the PSG game, acknowledging the team’s effort and the pain of leading for so long only to lose.

Forest, in contrast to Chelsea, presents a different challenge, even considering Chelsea’s current difficulties. The upcoming match is anticipated to be fast-paced, with aggressive play from both teams. Betting on high booking points could be a strategic choice.

In terms of results, a bet on Newcastle winning with both teams scoring could be an interesting option.

Boxing Day matches can be unpredictable, but with the passionate support at St James’ Park, Newcastle is expected to clinch a victory in the early kick-off game.