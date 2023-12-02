Home - News - Newcastle v Man Utd live streaming

Both Newcastle and Manchester United experienced challenging mid-week matches, each facing unique struggles as they face off in this 8PM Saturday evening kick off from the EPL.

Newcastle, despite being plagued with injuries, put up a commendable fight in their 1-1 draw against Paris St Germain away from home. They were on the brink of a remarkable win until a contentious late penalty leveled the score.

If you’re looking to catch the Newcastle vs Man Utd match live and for free, there are several streaming options available online.

For UK visitors TnT Sports are live streaming the game.

The Red Devils under Erik ten Hag, astonishingly ended up with just a draw against Galatasaray, despite leading 2-0 and 3-1 at different points.

This tumultuous night in Istanbul likely dashed their hopes of progressing to the Champions League knockout stages.

With an extra 24 hours of recovery time, Newcastle might have a slight edge in overcoming their physical and mental fatigue. However, Eddie Howe still faces the challenge of missing several key players, offering Manchester United a glimmer of hope, especially considering their inconsistent performance in away games.

St James’s Park, known for being a tough venue for visitors, might play to Newcastle’s advantage.

The Magpies have been formidable at home in front of their home fans, winning their last five matches and conceding only one goal.

Despite a defensive debacle in Turkey, Manchester United can draw confidence from their recent 3-0 win over Everton and their overall offensive performance, having won five of their last six league games.

Despite underwhelming performances, Manchester United has been managing to secure victories.

Newcastle, despite the absence of crucial players, demonstrated their home strength with an impressive win over Chelsea last weekend. Based on this, a prediction leans towards a Newcastle victory with both teams scoring in the game.