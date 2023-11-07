Home - News - Newcastle v Dortmund live streaming, tv channel and match broadcast

Having triumphed over Arsenal on Saturday evening, Newcastle approaches their forthcoming match at Signal Iduna Park with a buoyant spirit.

Newcastle’s return to the Champions League after a long hiatus of almost twenty years has been nothing short of spectacular, underscored by their emphatic 4-1 victory against PSG.

As they prepare to face Dortmund, they’re not just eyeing a win, but also the chance to climb to the top of the group should AC Milan triumph over PSG in their 20:00 clash.

Situated in this season’s most formidable group, the stakes are high for each team, where even a single misstep could be costly.

A victory for Dortmund would significantly boost their standing, but for Newcastle, another loss could potentially plunge them to the lowest rank in their group.

Injury concerns continue to plague Newcastle, with the latest additions to the injury list being Jacob Murphy and Dan Burn, who join Alexander Isak and Harvey Barnes in recovery.

The Magpies have shown they can cause a stir, as seen in their recent Premier League conquest over last year’s second-place finisher, Arsenal.

After some controversy stemming from a VAR review, they clinched a 1-0 win amidst the fervent atmosphere of St. James’ Park, a victory that will undoubtedly spur them on in their subsequent three Champions League matches.

Yet, facing Dortmund in Europe is a different ball game and will test their mettle.

Meanwhile, Dortmund is trying to shake off the shadows of a 4-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in ‘Der Klassiker’, a match that spotlighted Harry Kane’s sensational third hat-trick of the season.

Occupying the second spot in Group F, just behind PSG, the German side is eager to make amends for their misfortunes.

With high stakes at play, Dortmund is expected to bring an aggressive performance when they welcome Newcastle to their stronghold.