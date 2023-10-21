Home - News - Newcastle v Crystal Palace – Watch live streaming on TV

Newcastle United host Crystal Palace at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

Given that their last two encounters from the previous season concluded in goalless draws, fans from both sides are eagerly anticipating a more thrilling match this time, wishing for a game that truly justifies their ticket’s value.

What channel is the game on?

The match will not be broadcast live in the UK. You can watch on the Viaplay 1 Sports channel througout Europe.

You can also go live in play from Newcastle with Bet365.

Newcastle form guide

In their recent live Premier League match, Newcastle settled for a 2-2 tie against West Ham at the London Stadium. The scorers for West Ham were Tomas Soucek and Mohammed Kudus, while Alexander Isak netted twice for Newcastle.

Similarly, Crystal Palace ended their last Premier League clash in a goalless draw against Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park.

Palace past performances

Even after Wilfried Zaha’s departure in the summer, Palace have had a solid beginning to their season, positioning themselves well for a potential mid-table finish.

Currently, the Eagles are ninth in the Premier League standings, just a point behind their upcoming Saturday rivals.

Newcastle Utd Team News

Sven Botman could unexpectedly make it to the Magpies’ lineup after recovering faster than expected. However, to safeguard the Dutch center-back, Lascelles might be the preferred choice.

Questions linger over Alexander Isak after his international duty was curtailed following a groin injury during the match against West Ham.

While Callum Wilson’s participation is up in the air, he might be brought in for a short duration if necessary.

Given the ongoing controversies, Sandro Tonali is likely to be absent.

Crystal Palace Team News

Crystal Palace’s difficulties are magnified with the unavailability of the formidable pair, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze.

Fans will have to wait a bit longer for Matheus Franca’s debut. Meanwhile, players like Nathan Ferguson, Jefferson Lerma, among others, are in the uncertainty list for the upcoming match.