Newcastle v Chelsea live streaming, TV channel and kick off time

In a highly anticipated Premier League Saturday, one of the standout 3pm matches features Newcastle hosting Chelsea at St James’ Park.

Chelsea, currently in 10th place, has shown some promising improvements lately. This includes a thrilling 4-4 draw against Manchester City and an away win against Tottenham.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The match is not broadcast live in the UK but can be watched on Viaplay 1 throughout Europe. The kick off time is schedule for 3PM at St James Park Newcastle.

Alternatively you can use Bet365’s live in play service which will be live from St James Park from the kick off time.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

From a football betting perspective, Newcastle slightly edges out as favorites. However, they did suffer a loss to Bournemouth prior to the break and are contending with numerous injuries.

Eddie Howe, Newcastle’s manager, faces the challenge of potentially missing up to 11 first-team players for this game. Key players like Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron, and Sven Botman are among those who might be absent.

Howe expressed disappointment with his team’s performance against Bournemouth, and given the current circumstances, his concerns seem well-founded.

Chelsea heads to Tyneside full of confidence following a high-scoring phase before the international break.

Their matches against Manchester City and Tottenham resulted in eight goals and a valuable four points, setting a positive tone for their trip to Newcastle.

In contrast, Newcastle experienced a less favorable run into the break.

They conceded four goals and failed to score in their encounters with Dortmund and Bournemouth. Injuries have significantly impacted their recent form, as highlighted by Kieran Trippier’s interaction with a fan on the south coast.

The odds indicate a closely matched contest between Chelsea and Newcastle and this could be a classic.