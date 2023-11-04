Newcastle v Arsenal live stream, how to watch on tv, kick off time

Home - News - Newcastle v Arsenal live stream, how to watch on tv, kick off time

Newcastle and Arsenal experienced different outcomes in their midweek fixtures, with Newcastle securing a 3-0 victory over Manchester United in the EFL Cup, whereas Arsenal, fielding a rotated squad, were ousted by West Ham.

Nonetheless, the primary targets for Arsenal this campaign are unmistakably the Premier League and Champions League.

With an undefeated streak in the league thus far, Mikel Arteta’s squad is poised for a comeback in what promises to be an electrifying encounter at St James’ Park.

Live streaming information

The match is scheduled to be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK, with a kick off time of 17:30.

You can also go live in play from St James Park with Bet365.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Arsenal head into their Saturday match at St James’ Park as the bookmakers’ choice, despite Newcastle’s emphatic victory over Manchester United in the League Cup on Wednesday and Arsenal’s stumble at the London Stadium against West Ham.

While Newcastle has seen a slight dip in the league, with points dropped in two of their last three matches, their overall performance remains strong, sitting just six points shy of the fourth spot.

Facing Newcastle at St James’ Park is currently one of the toughest assignments in European football.

Even with the potential absences of Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, and Sven Botman, Eddie Howe’s squad has shown resilience and consistency.

Arsenal may have the edge in terms of individual player quality, yet labeling the Magpies as the lesser favored team on their own turf might seem a touch dismissive, considering their recent form.

After securing their largest victory at Old Trafford in nearly 100 years, Newcastle comes into this game with confidence, and Howe’s commendation of his team’s performance underlines his optimism for the upcoming fixture against Arsenal.