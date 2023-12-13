Home - News - Newcastle v AC Milan live streaming, tv channel, where to watch Champions League

Where to watch the Champions League match from St James Park between Newcastle Utd and AC Milan, including kick off information on the TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

Newcastle United and AC Milan will do battle at St. James Park on Wednesday night in a crunch Champions League showdown for the second knockout stage qualifying berth in the infamous Group of Death.

With five points apiece in Group F, both Newcastle and Milan need a win if they are to have any chance of making it to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

If they are to qualify, the two sides’ will need Dortmund to do them a favour and beat PSG in Germany. The Magpies’ could go through even if Dortmund and PSG draw thanks to their better head-to-head record over the Parisians.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is live streaming on TnT Sports network in the UK, who have the broadcast rights to all the Champions League games this evening.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Champions League in play service.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Milan would have to win by six goals due to their inferior goal difference and an even head-to-head track record with PSG.

Newcastle looking tired

After some excellent performances that saw them shoot up the Premier League table post-November international break, the hectic fixture schedule is finally catching up with Eddie Howe’s injury-plagued Newcastle, who suffered a 3-0 defeat to Everton before losing 4-1 against Tottenham on Sunday.

Milan also came out on the wrong end of a five-goal blockbuster over the weekend as they conceded in the 95th-minute to lose 3-2 at Atalanta, having twice come from behind.

The hosts are currently favored with odds of 8/11 for a win, but their injury concerns and recent performances could provide the Italian team with an opportunity to secure a positive result.

Both teams are still in the running for the knockout stages, depending on the outcome of the Paris Saint-Germain match.

Milan looking for results elsewhere

While Newcastle requires PSG to merely lose points against Borussia Dortmund, Milan’s progress hinges on a PSG loss. Stefano Pioli, facing his own set of injury issues, particularly in defence, might find his team vulnerable.

Given that both teams have shown defensive weaknesses recently, the match is expected to be high-scoring, with odds of 4/7 for both teams to score.

Kick off time for this one is at 8PM from St James Park in Newcastle.