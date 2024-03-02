Home - News - Newcastle Utd v Wolves – Alternatives to watch live streaming

Where to watch Newcastle Utd vs Wolverhampton Wanderers today, including live streaming coverage and TV channel broadcast news.

Newcastle is the favorite in sports betting for their upcoming match against Wolves, despite Wolves currently sitting a notch higher in the Premier League standings.

Gary O’Neil’s team has been in impressive form since the beginning of the year, as evidenced by their recent victories over Chelsea, Tottenham, and Sheffield United.

Where to watch without Sky Sports

Today’s match is set for 3:00 PM, but it won’t be televised in the UK due to the Premier League’s 3pm broadcasting restrictions for viewers in the United Kingdom. Outside the UK you can watch using the Viaplay TV Channel.

As an alternative, Bet365 is offering a live in-play service that will broadcast the match directly from St James Park.

In contrast, 2024 has been less favorable for Newcastle. Their recent experiences include a narrow escape in the FA Cup against Blackburn on Tuesday, a draw at home against Bournemouth, and a 4-1 loss to Arsenal.

There’s uncertainty around Eddie Howe’s future at Newcastle, with European qualification appearing increasingly unlikely.

The team’s need for a penalty shootout to overcome lower-league Blackburn is not ideal, but Howe remains hopeful that this might act as a catalyst for better performances in the remaining part of the season.

Newcastle hasn’t won in their last four home games, while Wolves have been unbeaten in their last six away matches, including four wins.

Given the challenge of winning at St James’ Park and the fact that Wolves have had a day less to rest, a draw or an away win at 8/11 seems like a reasonable prediction.

