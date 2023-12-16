Home - News - Newcastle Utd v Fulham live streaming – is the match on TV?

Fresh off a heartbreaking European exit in midweek, Newcastle United are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they host a goal-crazy Fulham side at St. James’ Park.

Despite giving a very good account of themselves in what was dubbed the ‘Group of Death’ comprising European giants such as Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, the Magpies’ ended up with nothing to show for their valiant efforts.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event or TnT Sports in the UK, with the kick off time set for 3PM. Viaplay 1 and Arena Sports will be broadcasting the match throughout Europe.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Premier League in play service from St James Park.

Eddie Howe’s depleted side took the lead through a stunning Joelinton strike in a must-not-lose tie against AC Milan at St. James’ Park, but conceded twice to send them to the bottom of Group F and put a full stop to their continental adventure.

Newcastle looking tired

Newcastle have now lost three consecutive matches in all competitions.

The Magpies’ are now seven points adrift of the Premier League’s top four and in desperate need of a positive result to arrest their recent slump.

However, they will come up against one of the division’s most in-form sides, Fulham, who have rocketed up to the top half of the table on the back of consecutive 5-0 victories, hammering Nottingham Forest and West Ham at Craven Cottage.

Fulham on the up

Marco Silva’s side have now won three of their last four matches, firing 16 goals in the process, and they will fancy their chances here against an injury-stricken Newcastle side.

The away win may reap dividends in this one.