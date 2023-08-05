Newcastle Utd – Fiorentina : Stream and TV Channel

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United side will welcome Fiorentina to St. James Park for a friendly match in the inaugural ‘Sela Cup’ summer pre-season tournament ahead of the 2023/2024 EPL season.

This match kicks off at 15:30 GMT on Saturday and will be one of the few matches to be played in the First Edition of the ‘Sela Cup’ Tournament.

After an impressive tour in the United States, The Magpies return to play in front of their fans for the first time this summer; they will be eager to maintain their unbeaten summer pre-season run when they take on Fiorentina.

Eddie Howe’s side have won three and drawn two in five matches.

How can Newcastle Utd fans watch the game?

Newcastle United fans can see this game on NUFC TV and all other games of their team in the Sela Cup.

How the teams performed in their last two games

Newcastle United are coming into this match on the back of a morale-boosting 2-1 win against fellow EPL side Brighton.

Prior to their meeting with Brighton, the Magpies also played out a lively 3-3 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League Summer Series.

Meanwhile Italian Serie A side Fiorentina, put a disappointing 5-0 loss against Crvena Zvezda behind them with a comfortable 4-0 win in their last pre-season fixture against Grosseto.

Newcastle form coming into season

The Magpies have had an unbeaten pre-season, winning three and drawing two of their warm up fixtures. Draws against Chelsea and Newcastle in the EPL Summer Series were sandwiched in-between wins against Gateshead, Rangers and Brighton.

Eddie Howe’s side have been effective in front of goal scoring eleven in five matches. However they have also shipped in a disappointing eight and failed to keep a clean sheet in all their matches so far.

Form: WWDDW

Fiorentina consistency

Vincenzo Italiano’s team have had a mixed pre-season. An impressive 8-1 win against their U19 was followed with a 1-1 draw at Parma.

Fiorentina’s next match was brilliant, a 3-0 win over Catanzaro, before losing in disappointing fashion to Crvena Zvezda, 5-0.

Ahead of this match, a 4-0 win against Grosseto in their latest skirmish will serve to restore confidence.

Form: WDWLW