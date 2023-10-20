Home - News - New Zealand v Argentina live streaming – Rugby World Cup on TV

On Friday evening, New Zealand heads to Stade de France as the favored team, expected to triumph over Argentina and secure their spot in the World Cup final.

Both teams faced losses in their initial matches of this World Cup and have since rebounded impressively from those early challenges.

The All Blacks clinched their semifinal position with a thrilling 28-24 win over Andy Farrell’s Ireland in Paris.

Ian Foster, New Zealand’s head coach, is keen on not letting the past haunt them, especially recalling the post-Ireland win setback they faced in the 2019 tournament.

Where to watch the game

The match will be live broadcast on ITV1 in the United Kingdom. Coverage is due to begin at 7PM with the match kick off time at 8PM this evening.

You can also go live in play with Bet365.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

While Argentina might be the underdogs, they’ve managed to beat New Zealand twice in their last seven encounters. This includes a historic victory on Kiwi territory with a 25-18 score in Christchurch during the previous year’s Rugby Championship.

New Zealand Form

After a somewhat unstable beginning, which saw them losing their last preparatory match to South Africa and their World Cup inaugural game to France, New Zealand appears to be regaining form and seems poised to present Argentina with a substantial offensive challenge.

The All Blacks top the scoreboards in this competition, amassing 253 points and 38 tries during the pool phase.

Their attacking prowess was evident in the quarter-final against Ireland, where wingers Leicester Fainga’anuku and Will Jordan made notable contributions.

In the past three years, New Zealand has only been beaten by Argentina twice out of their seven encounters.

Their five victories in this period have been by substantial margins, with a recent notable 41-12 win in Argentina this past July.

Argentina Recent Performances

Los Pumas are in their third Rugby World Cup semi-final. They were defeated 37-13 by South Africa in 2007 and 29-15 by Australia in 2015. Given such history, their current handicap isn’t shocking.

Considering the All Blacks’ recent resurgence, they appear set to meet expectations.