Netherlands v Iceland live streaming, trusted options to watch

The Netherlands national team is set to play Iceland in their last friendly before the 2024 European Championship kicks off on June 14.

This match serves as the Dutch team’s final preparation, following their convincing 4-0 win over Canada on June 6. In the Euros, the Netherlands will compete in a group alongside Poland, France, and Austria.

After losing twice to France in the qualifiers (0-4 and 1-2), the Netherlands won all their other matches, finishing with 18 points from eight games and securing their place in the tournament from the second position in their group.

How to Watch Netherlands v Iceland TV channels & live streams

Viewers can watch the match live on tv using the Viaplay sports network in Europe.

Regarded as contenders for the Euro title, the Netherlands has been given 16-to-1 odds by bookmakers, ranking them seventh among all teams. They previously won the championship in 1988 and are currently ranked seventh in the FIFA standings.

Iceland, on the other hand, will not participate in the upcoming European Championship. They ended their qualifying campaign fourth in their group, amassing ten points from ten matches.

Iceland maintained a chance to qualify through the UEFA Nations League, where they defeated Israel 4-1 in the semi-finals before narrowly losing to Ukraine 1-2 in the final. Iceland’s only Euro appearance was in 2016, where they famously reached the quarter-finals after a stunning 2-1 victory over England in the Round of 16.

Iceland secured another victory against England, winning 1-0 in a friendly match. They will now face the Netherlands before their next official match in September, which will be part of the UEFA Nations League.