Home - News - Netherlands v France live streaming, TV guide and channel choices

Friday night is set to light up as the Netherlands face off against France at the iconic Johan Cruijff Arena.

The Dutch squad, affectionately known as The Orange Boys, currently sit in second place in Group B, having accumulated nine points from four matches, with an additional game yet to be played.

Don’t miss this electrifying contest between the Netherlands and France.

For those tuning in from various parts of the world, here’s how to catch the action:

Where can I watch the game?

For United Kingdom, the game will be available on Viaplay Xtra, and US viewers can catch it on Fox Sports 2.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

UK: Viaplay Sports 2

USA: Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, Fox Sports App

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga

Portugal: Sport TV2

Netherlands: NPO 1

France: TF1, Molotov

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Optus Sport

Kick off date and time

Date: 13th October 2023, Friday

Kick-off: 7:45 PM UK time

Tournament: European Football Championship qualifiers for 2024

Netherlands Streaks

The Netherlands’ recent victory, secured by Weghorst, dashed the hopes of the Republic of Ireland and extended the Dutch winning run to three consecutive matches in the qualifiers.

Wins against Republic of Ireland, Greece, and Gibraltar. However, faced setbacks against Italy and Croatia.

France Prediction

Les Bleus have been dominant, topping the group with a flawless 15 points from all their qualifying matches. Experienced a defeat to Germany but rebounded with wins over Republic of Ireland (twice), Greece, and Gibraltar.