Motherwell v Rangers live streaming – where to watch on TV

How to watch the Christmas Eve Scottish Premiership kick off between Motherwell and Rangers, including information on the TV broadcast live schedule and stream news.

Rangers are narrowing the distance with Celtic at the summit of the Scottish Premiership standings, as they prepare for their Christmas Eve match against a battling Motherwell side.

Heading into the weekend, the Gers are only two points behind their fierce rivals in the pursuit of the title, and they have the advantage of an extra game yet to be played.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is live on Sky Sports football in the UK with the broadcast scheduled for the kick off time of 12:00PM

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Scottish Premiership in play service live from Fir Park.

Rangers have been hit hard by injuries lately, leaving the squad quite predictable for today’s match. However, the team brings a new dynamism and speed in its attack with McCausland and Sima playing on the wings and Cantwell in the pivotal No. 10 role.

Cyriel Dessers continues as the sole forward due to Kemar Roofe’s recent injury, missing today’s game. This is a crucial moment for the Nigerian striker, especially with Danilo also out for a considerable time.

In midfield, Dujon Sterling pairs up with Kieran Dowell. Sterling, stepping into this central role, has already shown his capability with impressive performances against Betis and Aberdeen in the League Cup Final.

Securing three points today, without adding to the growing list of injured players, would be an ideal Christmas Eve gift for manager Philippe Clement.