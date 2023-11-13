Home - News - Morning Live finds popular fast-food chains underreport calorie menu items

BBC Morning Live’s Briony May Williams has uncovered discrepancies in the calorie counts reported by several major fast-food chains.

According to the investigation, some items on their menus could contain up to 30% more calories than stated.

A special analysis for Morning Live, led by Dr Nazanin Zand, a Food Science and Nutrition Professor at the University of Greenwich, highlighted inaccuracies in the calorie information provided on the menus of well-known fast-food outlets.

The findings indicate that the majority of the tested foods had higher calorie counts than expected, with some surpassing the legally acceptable variation limit of 20%. For instance, a cheeseburger was found to have a calorie content 31% higher than what was claimed, a chicken burger was 28% higher, and a sausage bean and cheese melt exceeded its listed calories by 24%.

The Morning Live investigation emphasizes the inconsistency between the nutritional information provided and the actual caloric value of the food served.

To find out which fast-food chains are involved and their responses, tune in to BBC Morning Live on Monday, 13th November, starting at 9:15 am on BBC One.

You can also follow more stories that affect our daily lives on Morning Live, airing weekdays on BBC One at the same time, or catch up with past episodes on iPlayer.