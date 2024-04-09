Home - Interviews - Millwall vs Leicester City on TV – where to watch today

Is there live streaming of the Leicester game today? I bring you the latest information and TV listings.

Table-toppers Leicester City will travel to the capital to take on relegation-threatened Millwall at The Den on Tuesday night in a Championship encounter that could have massive ramifications at both ends of the second-tier table.

My initial thought is that this could be a difficult game for the Foxes, Millwall will be fighting for every ball so the home win could appeal.

At a time when the visitors sit atop the league standings, the hosts are currently languishing in 20th place in desperate need to get out of the current rut.

What TV channel is streaming the game?

The Leicester City match is televised on Sky Sports Action today. Kick off time for the game is 19:45PM.

Enzo Maresca’s troops blew their 17-point lead at the summit over the last few weeks, with Leicester now battling it out with Ipswich Town and Leeds United for the two automatic promotion berths.

Following Ipswich and Leeds’ defeats last weekend, as well as the Foxes’ 2-1 win over Birmingham City, the visitors recaptured the Championship’s summit place and are now in a position to capitalise on the situation.

They boast a one-point lead over second-placed Ipswich and have also played a game less than their promotion rivals. If they can take care of business on Tuesday, they will be four points clear at the top with five games remaining.

While Leicester are on course to clinch an instant promotion back to the Premier League, Millwall are fighting for survival in the second tier. Having missed out on a playoff berth in agonising fashion last term, Millwall have endured a major slump this campaign.

Neil Harris’ side, who picked up 10 points from the first four games in charge of the new boss, find themselves just two points clear of the dreaded bottom three following back-to-back losses to fellow strugglers Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.

