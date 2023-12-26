Home - News - Millwall v QPR live streaming on TV – where to watch

Where to watch this Boxing Day early afternoon kick off between Millwall and QPR, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

The English Football League Championship resumes with exciting fixtures, including a Boxing Day match between Millwall and Queens Park Rangers.

Millwall, experiencing a seven-match winless streak, aims to reverse their fortunes in this upcoming midweek game, hoping to end the year on a high note.

Millwall’s recent match ended in a goalless draw against Stoke City, marking their second consecutive draw. This outcome extends their winless run to seven games, with their last victory being a 4-0 triumph over Sheffield Wednesday on November 11.

As they prepare for Tuesday’s game, Millwall returns to their home ground, a venue where they haven’t celebrated a win in their last seven outings, dating back to a 3-0 win over Rotherham United on September 20.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Boxing Day clash from Millwall is not live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event or the Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 1PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Millwall’s New Den Stadium.

Their London rivals Queens Park Rangers have also faced recent challenges, suffering a 1-0 defeat to a 10-player Southampton squad in their last match.

This loss followed a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on December 16, which ended their four-game unbeaten streak.

Queens Park Rangers are currently positioned 22nd in the EFL Championship table, having accumulated 20 points from 23 matches.

They are three points and two places behind Millwall, their opponents in the upcoming Tuesday match.