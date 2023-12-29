Home - News - Millwall v Norwich City live streaming, where to watch

Where to watch the Championship kick off from the New Den this evening between Millwall FC and Norwich City, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Millwall will look to build on their morale-boosting victory on Boxing Day when they host mid-table Norwich City at the Den on Friday night.

Millwall defeated QPR 2-0 at The Den on Boxing Day as Tom Bradshaw and Murray Wallace struck in stoppage time in either half to snap the Lions’ home hoodoo and ease their relegation fears, with the hosts now six points clear of the drop zone.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Championship clash is not featured on Sky Sports Football tonight, although you will get live updates from the News Desk in the UK. Kick off time for the match is at 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Millwall’s New Den Stadium in East London.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Joe Edwards’ troops will be keen to give their home fans something to cheer about with this being their final fixture of 2023, but they have won only one of their previous eight games at The Den, while their tally of 12 points from 12 matches on home turf is the third-worst record in the second-tier.

Norwich City, meanwhile, saw a brilliant five-game unbeaten streak come to an abrupt end with a 1-0 defeat at West Brom on Boxing Day, Brandon Thomas-Asante bagging the only goal of the game in the second-half.

Prior to that, the Canaries’ posted some impressive victories against the likes of Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town to climb up the ladder.

David Wagner’s side currently sit in 12th, only two points adrift off the playoff spots, and they will be chomping at the bit to get back to winning ways on Friday ahead of hosting third-placed Southampton on New Year’s Day.