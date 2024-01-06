Home - News - Millwall v Leicester live streaming online

Where to watch the early Third Round FA Cup kick off between Millwall FC and Leicester City, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Two Championship sides will fight it out for a place in the FA Cup round of 32 on Saturday, when Millwall welcome league leaders to the Den.

The Foxes were relegated from the Premier League on the last matchday of the 2022/23 season, as they were demoted from the English top-flight after a nine-year stay.

But they seem to be on the march to automatic promotion straight back as they sit 10 points clear of second-place Ipswich Town after 26 games this season, having brushed aside Huddersfield Town 4-1 on New Year’s Day in their most recent Championship fixture.

What TV channel is the game on?

This early FA Cup match is not televised on either BBC Sport, ITV or Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom today due to other featured games. Kick off time for the match is at the normal time of 12:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live TV service from Millwall’s New Den Stadium.

Millwall, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of consecutive 1-0 wins over Norwich City and Bristol City.

Joe Edwards’s side have won eight, drawn eight and lost 10 of their 26 league matches this season to collect 32 points, which has left them in 15th position in the table.

The Lions are 10 points clear of the bottom three and only eight points off the playoffs, so a strong run in the coming weeks would certainly move them closer to the top six.

