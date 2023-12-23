Home - News - Middlesbrough v West Brom live streaming on TV – Where to watch EFL

How to watch the Saturday EFL afternoon kick off between Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion, including information on the TV broadcast live schedule and stream news.

In a pivotal Championship promotion clash, Middlesbrough faces off against West Bromwich at the Riverside Stadium this afternoon.

Middlesbrough, currently 13th in the league, is just six points adrift of West Brom, who are in a play-off position at this midpoint of the season so there’s everything to play for.

Middlesbrough’s recent victory against Port Vale, securing a Carabao Cup semi-final spot against Chelsea, was marred by injuries, adding three more players to their growing injury list.

This situation may provide West Brom with an opportunity to grab all three points as they make the trip to the north east.

What TV channel is the game on?

Due to the Saturday afternoon broadcast rule in the UK, the match is not live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event or the Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football League in play service live from the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough’s coach, Michael Carrick, is facing a challenging situation with a significant number of injured players which is really building up to a significant backlog.

Middlesbrough home form a worry

The Boro have lost their last two home games, while West Brom has been on a two-game unbeaten streak, with four wins in their last seven away games which has kept them in the playoff hunt.

Home fans will be looking for an improved performance this afternoon as they look to build confidence coming into a busy Christmas run in.

West Brom look value for maximum points

Given Middlesbrough’s extensive injury issues and recent performance, West Brom, with fewer absences and a relatively healthier squad under Carlos Corberan, appears well-positioned to secure a win at the Riverside and sustain their top-six standing.