Middlesbrough v Sunderland live streaming, tv channel, where to watch

How to get the the lunchtime Championship kick off between Middlesbrough and Sunderland online, including news on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming information.

Middlesbrough and Sunderland will renew hostilities for the latest edition of the Tees-Wear derby on Sunday, with both teams hoping to bolster their promotion playoff prospects.

Michael Beale’s charges will be looking to exact revenge on Michael Carrick’s side, who won the reverse fixture 4-0 against 10-man Black Cats at the Stadium of Light earlier in the season.

What channel is the game on?

The match is televised on Sky Sports Football channel in the UK this lunchtime. Kick off time for the match is 12PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Middlesbrough’s Stadium of Light Stadium.

Boro come into the clash off the back of a 6-1 humbling at Chelsea in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

After securing a 1-0 advantage from the first-leg, the quality gap between the Championship outfit and Premier League big-spenders became pretty evident the second time around, as they had already shipped six goals before Morgan Rogers fired home a consolation on his last outing for the club.

While the nature of their cup exit was disappointing, manager Michael Carrick will turn his full attention towards steering his side into playoff contention.

The Boro are undefeated in five of their past seven Championship games, securing four victories in that period.

Sunderland, meanwhile, travel to the Riverside Stadium looking to build on a 3-1 win over Stoke City in their most recent Championship clash.

The result was crucial as it not only snapped a three-game losing run in all competitions, it kept Michael Beale’s side still in contention for a promotion playoff spot, trailing the top-six by just one point.

