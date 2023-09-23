Home - News - Middlesbrough v Southampton – Where to watch

Last weekend bore witness to a sigh of relief from Middlesbrough as they managed to secure a draw against Sheffield Wednesday, a respite after having been beaten in three consecutive outings.

There are a number of ways you can watch the Middlesbrough v Southampton game, ome of which we’ve highlighted below.

The atmosphere surrounding Middlesbrough’s home, the Riverside Stadium, is thick with anticipation. This weekend, they’re set to face Southampton, and the stakes have never felt higher.

Live Streaming News

For fans eager to be a part of this intriguing face-off, there’s some disappointing news. The match won’t be broadcast on TV. There are number of fixes you can use however.

Supporters can follow the live action on Boro Live and Saints Play platforms. By purchasing a match or a season pass, fans can ensure they don’t miss a single moment of the action.

Middlesbrough’s season, to say the least, has been less than ideal. Their performance graph reflects the struggles they’ve faced, with five losses recorded already.

The team currently sits uncomfortably at the bottom of the Championship table, a position no team aspires to occupy. But, as every football enthusiast knows, the sport is as unpredictable as it is exhilarating.

Middlesbrough’s draw against Sheffield might just be the turning point they’ve been waiting for.

Southampton hasn’t exactly been having a picnic either. A recent loss to Ipswich Town made it three defeats in a row for the Saints. With just seven games into the season, they are positioned at a modest 13th spot on the league table. It’s a place that neither defines the potential of the squad nor gives a clear picture of their capabilities, and they’ll be looking to climb up the ladder with a renewed vigour.

Match details: What to Expect

Date of the Match: Saturday, 23rd September 2023

Kick-Off: 3:00 PM UK time

League: EFL Championship 2023/24

Given the recent performances and the current standings of both teams, this weekend’s match promises to be an edge-of-the-seat affair. Both teams, having faced their share of losses, will be desperate to turn the tide and secure a win, making it a likely fierce and competitive encounter.

One could argue that the home advantage might play in Middlesbrough’s favor. Riverside Stadium, with its passionate fans and electric atmosphere, can be quite intimidating for the away team.

Southampton, even with their recent poor form, has the talent and potential to surprise Middlesbrough on their home turf.

Form Guide Breakdown

A brief glance at the recent performances of both teams:

Middlesbrough FC:

Sheffield Wednesday: Draw

Blackburn Rovers: Loss

Queens Park Rangers: Loss

Bolton Wanderers: Win

West Bromwich Albion: Loss

Southampton FC:

Ipswich Town FC: Loss

Leicester City: Loss

Sunderland AFC: Loss

Queens Park Rangers: Win

Plymouth Argyle: Win

From the above, it’s evident that both teams have seen their fair share of ups and downs. But, as they say in football, it’s not about how you start, but how you finish.

Both Middlesbrough and Southampton will be eager to improve their respective forms and offer their fans something to cheer about.

In conclusion, as Middlesbrough prepares to host Southampton at the Riverside Stadium this weekend, fans from both sides can expect a thrilling game.

Both teams are hungry for a win, and it will be fascinating to see who emerges victorious.