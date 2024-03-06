Home - News - Middlesbrough v Norwich City : where to watch live streaming

Where to watch the Middlesbrough vs Norwich City match on TV, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Aiming to break into the top six of the Championship table, an in-form Norwich City will make the long trip to the Riverside Stadium to take on a stuttering Middlesbrough side on Wednesday night in the Championship.

Boro have had a tough time of things this campaign, and are falling victim to their own success as they have struggled to replicate last season’s playoff push.

They come into this fixture in desperate need of a morale-boosting victory after falling flat in a meek 2-0 loss to relegation-threatened Stoke City last time out, while they have now suffered defeats in four of their past five games.

What TV channel is the game on

This EFL game will not be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports tonight unfortunately. Alternatively, live updates will be available on social media platforms and through Sky Sports Newsdesk.

The match is set to start at 7:45 PM from Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough.

Additionally, Bet365’s live in-play Championship service will provide live match updates from the stadium starting from the kick-off time.

Sitting 14th in the Championship table, a whopping 12 points adrift of the playoffs, the visitors will be more concerned about being pulled into a relegation scrap than a virtually impossible late push for a top-six spot.

Norwich City, meanwhile, head into Wednesday’s contest off the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Sunderland.

The Black Cats put them to the test, with Josh Sargent’s late goal ultimately proving the difference between the two sides.

The Canaries have been in terrific form in recent weeks, going undefeated in their past six games.

David Wagner’s side have won four games in that streak and are making a determined push for a playoff place. They are currently sitting in seventh place, only one point adrift of a top-six place.

