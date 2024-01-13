Home - News - Middlesbrough v Millwall live streaming on TV – where to watch

Where to watch the afternoon kick off between Middlesbrough FC and Millwall FC, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Fresh off their Carabao Cup exploits, Middlesbrough will look to force their way into the playoff picture when they make the trip to the Den to face a struggling Millwall side on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Carrick once again reminded everyone that he’s a capable manager over the last week or so.

His charges first went toe-to-toe with unprecedented Premier League title challengers Aston Villa in last Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie, but they eventually succumbed to the superiority of Unai Emery’s side.

What TV channel is the game on?

This afternoon match is not televised on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sport Football channel in the United Kingdom today due to the UK broadcast restrictions. Kick off time for the match is 3:00PM.

Despite having a lengthy unavailability and the early casualties of Emmanuel Latte Lath and Alex Bangura in the opening 20 minutes of their EFL Cup semi-final first-leg against Chelsea in the midweek, they would have been forgiven to lose grip on the tie, and capitulating altogether.

But this time they valiantly held out to keep their dreams of reaching a Wembley final very much alive heading into the second leg, earning a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg at a boisterous Riverside Stadium.

Sitting 12th in the Championship, the visitors’ attention now turn to their inconsistent league form, and make up ground on playoff spots with back-to-back fixtures against Millwall and Rotherham before the vital EFL Cup semi-final second-leg at Stamford Bridge.

Millwall, meanwhile, were knocked out 3-2 by Leicester City in the FA Cup third-round, but they have bounced back from a poor run of results with three Championship wins in a row.

The latest of which came against Bristol City as a stoppage-time Shaun Hutchinson winner secured all three points for them at Ashton Gate.

