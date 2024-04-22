Home - News - Middlesbrough v Leeds live streaming – where to watch

Middlesbrough’s playoff challenge is all but over following Norwich City’s result on the weekend but the Boro can still play a critical role in the Championship playoff places and automatic promotion order as Leeds pay a visit.

Their upcoming match against Leeds later this evening looks a mouthwatering clash with so much at stake for the away side.

A Leeds loss would significantly hinder their chances for automatic promotion, especially after Leicester’s recent victory.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00PM from the Riverside Stadium with live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event and the Sky Go app. Viewers can also use Bet365’s live in play service which operates from the kick off time.

There are over 20 points separating these sides but the game could be much tighter than expected.

Middlesbrough has had a largely disappointing season compared to last year’s playoff achievement.

Yet, under Michael Carrick’s guidance in his second year, they have found form, going nine games unbeaten. Maintaining this momentum is crucial as they look towards the 2024/25 season.

During their unbeaten streak, they’ve secured draws against promotion contenders Southampton and Ipswich, and notched a decisive 3-1 win over Norwich.

Carrick has proven his tactical prowess, achieving significant results in crucial matches, including victories over Leicester and a win against Chelsea in the League Cup semi-final first leg.

Earlier this season, Middlesbrough nearly upset Leeds, who narrowly secured a 3-2 victory.

Leeds are in a little bit of a slump, coming into this match with no wins in their last three games, including a recent defeat to struggling Blackburn.

Their form is faltering at a critical time, and with a poor track record at the Riverside, where they have only one win in their last four visits, their challenges may continue.

Middlesbrough has already impacted the promotion hopes of Leicester, Ipswich, and Southampton recently and could further influence the race by securing at least a point against Leeds on Monday.

