Middlesbrough v Ipswich live streaming, TV channel, where to watch

Find out where to watch the early afternoon Championship match featuring Middlesbrough versus Ipswich Town. This includes details on television broadcast timings and information on streaming options.

Ipswich Town, currently in second place, has secured victories in three of their last four matches. They are just one point behind the league leader, while also maintaining a significant seven-point lead over the teams vying for Play-Off positions.

Throughout the 2023/24 season, Ipswich Town, known as the Tractor Boys, have only suffered two defeats. They lead the Championship in scoring, having netted 41 goals.

In contrast, Middlesbrough, the upcoming hosts, are positioned 12th in the league, having experienced two losses in their last three games.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not live streaming on either Sky Sports or TnT Sports network in the UK, as this is a 3PM Championship kick off in the UK.

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Massimo Luongo and Manchester United’s on-loan player Brandon Williams are both sidelined for today’s match, having received their fifth yellow cards of the season in last weekend’s victory against Coventry City.

Ipswich Town team updates

Luongo, who had a brief stint at Boro last year without playing a game, has become an integral part of Ipswich’s midfield, teaming up with another ex-Boro player, Sam Morsy.

On the other hand, Williams, who received coaching from Carrick and was rumored for a summer transfer to Boro, was reportedly not an actual target, as indicated by sources to Teesside Live at that time.

Middlesbrough faces significant player availability challenges for this game, potentially missing up to ten players.

Middlesbrough Team News

Anfernee Dijksteel and Isaiah Jones are out due to suspensions. Additionally, eight other players are injured, with only Paddy McNair, Dael Fry, and Hayden Hackney having a slim chance of being included in today’s squad.

Their participation remains uncertain, prompting Carrick to consider adjustments for this afternoon’s lineup.

Both teams, known for their attacking prowess and less emphasis on defensive solidity, frequently feature in high-scoring games.

Middlesbrough, for instance, has seen at least three goals scored in four of their last five matches. Interestingly, the visiting team shares this same statistic.

Currently positioned in the middle of the table, Middlesbrough is just a mere three points away from the play-off positions, indicating that the season still holds significant potential for Michael Carrick and his squad.

Anticipating a crucial match against Ipswich, it’s unlikely that Middlesbrough will adopt a defensive stance this Saturday.

Such an approach is expected to make the game more open and dynamic at both ends, promising an exciting match for the viewers.