Middlesbrough v Chelsea live streaming – where to watch on TV

Where to watch this EFL Cup semi final kick off between Middlesbrough FC and Chelsea, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

Following the excitement of the FA Cup last weekend, attention shifts back to the League Cup, with the commencement of the semi-finals featuring two first-leg matches.

The opening game features Middlesbrough against Chelsea, a fixture with a rich history spanning 117 previous encounters.

Their most recent clash was in March 2022 during an FA Cup tie, where Chelsea emerged victorious with a 2-0 win.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Middlesbrough is televised on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event channel in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough come into tonight’s game after a challenging match in the FA Cup last weekend against Premier League title contenders Aston Villa.

The Boro held their ground well before ultimately conceding to a late, deflected goal from Matty Cash.

This defeat, however, does not overshadow their impressive defensive performance, particularly by goalkeeper Tom Glover, who made five crucial saves.

Michael Carrick’s team has experienced a challenging period, losing three out of their last four matches and achieving only a single home victory since the end of November.

Chelsea, on the other hand, comes off an impressive victory over Preston, igniting hopes for a better season.

In Saturday’s FA Cup third-round match against Preston, Chelsea initially struggled to find their rhythm.

The game changed once Armando Broja scored the opening goal. Following that, Chelsea displayed a boost in confidence and style, ultimately securing a decisive 4-0 victory.

This win marks Chelsea’s third consecutive triumph across various competitions, suggesting that the team, which has a history of European success, is finally gaining consistent form after a season of inconsistent performances.

