Middlesbrough v Blackburn on TV – Watch on TV today

Where to watch the match between Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers on TV, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

A resurgent Middlesbrough welcomes Blackburn Rovers to the Riverside Stadium this Saturday afternoon with fans looking upwards at a potential playoff spot.

Currently on a decent run of form, Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough is vying for a spot in the promotion playoffs.

They secured a 1-0 victory over Birmingham City last Tuesday, thanks to a first-half goal from Riley McGree, marking his first goal for Boro since September.

What TV channel is the game on?

This EFL match is not scheduled for live broadcast in the UK due to 3PM broadcast restrictions. You can get live updates on social media channels and Sky Sports Newsdesk.

Kick off time for this is at 3:00PM from the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough. Alternatively you can use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the kick off.

Currently ninth place in the Championship, Middlesbrough has accumulated 53 points and will look to continue their form at home in front of their own fans.

Blackburn Rovers are experiencing a challenging season under new manager John Eustace with the club seeing plenty of off field changes.

Their last match ended in a 1-1 draw against Plymouth Argyle, with Sammie Szmodics, Blackburn’s leading light and the league’s leading scorer, netting an early goal before Plymouth equalized in the second half.

With 41 points, Blackburn is in 18th position with a relegation fight very much in the minds of supporters

The Boro has won their last three games, recovering from a period of just one win in eight matches, a remarkable turn around in form.

Form at the Riverside Stadium will need to improve if the Boro are serious about a a playoff challenge, with only one win in the last five athome

Blackburn’s recent form includes two consecutive draws, and they are winless in their last eight games in all competitions.

Away form is also a worry, having lost seven of their last nine away fixtures. That record could get worse on the road this afternoon.

