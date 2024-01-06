Home - News - Middlesbrough v Aston Villa live streaming – where to watch FA Cup

Where to watch early evening FA Cup kick off between Middlesbrough FC and Premier League Aston Villa, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

High-flying Aston Villa will take a break from their Premier League exploits as they make the trip to the Riverside Stadium to face Championship Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third-round on Saturday evening.

The Villains bounced back from a Boxing Day loss to Manchester United with a nervy 3-2 win over relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday. The visitors’ are currently second in the Premier League and also have a Europa Conference League round of 16 tie on their calendar.

Unai Emery’s side will be keen to have another crack at silverware with a deep FA Cup run, which would only add further romanticism to this fairytale of a season for Villa fans.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Saturday evening FA Cup tie is live on the BBC and BBC iplayer in the United Kingdom. You can also use the red button. Kick off time for the match is at 5:30PM.

You can alternatively watch Bet365’s live TV service from Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

That said, Villa haven’t won a FA Cup game in almost eight years, and suffered a shocking 2-1 third round home defeat to League Two Stevenage last season.

Middlesbrough certainly are not a side that will roll over in a cup clash, having enjoyed several notable Premier League giant-killings in recent years.

The Boro were beaten 3-1 at home to Coventry on New Year’s Day, but have come out on top in four of their past six matches, and could prove dangerous opponents.

The hosts’ have priorities elsewhere, and they have a raft of injury and unavailability issues.

Michael Carrick’s side sit four points shy of the Championship play-off positions, and welcome Chelsea in the first leg of a EFL Cup semi-final next Tuesday.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.