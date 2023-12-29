Home - News - Michael Van Gerwen v Stephen Bunting live streaming online

Where to watch the PDC World Championship Darts on Friday, with Michael Van Gerwen and Stephen Bunting together with Gary Anderson and Michael Smith in action including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

The darts is back tonight at Alexandra Palace and the first match of Round 4 in the 2024 PDC World Darts Championships is set for Friday evening, featuring second seed Michael van Gerwen against the high-performing Stephen Bunting.

In their previous encounters within the PDC, Michael van Gerwen and Stephen Bunting have faced off 18 times, with van Gerwen dominating by winning 17 of those matches but things could be a little closer tonight.

Bunting secured his first win against van Gerwen in a European Tour event in February which should give the Englishman confidence coming into tonight’s encounter

Where can I watch the World Darts on tv?

The PDC World Darts Championship are all live streaming on Sky Sports Darts channel at Alexandra Palace this evening, with the order of play starting at 7:15PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live darts service which is streaming the games from Ally Pally this year.

Their most recent clash between these two players was at the Players Championship Finals was a close contest, extending to a decisive final leg.

Michael van Gerwen, also known as “Mighty Mike,” has had a smooth journey to the fourth round of the World Championships.

The Dutchman started off with a decisive victory over Keane Barry and continued his dominance by defeating Richard Veenstra 4-0 in Round 3.

He averaged 98 in his first match and improved to a 100 average in his win against Veenstra. Although van Gerwen holds an impressive record against Bunting, their recent matches indicate a potentially challenging contest ahead.

Stephen Bunting has arrived at Alexandra Palace in great form and this has shown in his performances in the earlier rounds.

The 38-year-old effortlessly won 3-0 against Ryan Joyce in his opening match and continued his strong performance with the highest tournament average so far, achieving a 107 average in a commanding 4-0 win over Florian Hempel in Round 3.

Known as “The Bullet,” Bunting recently achieved his first victory over van Gerwen and showcased a memorable performance at the Players Championship Finals.

Riding a wave of confidence and facing little pressure, Bunting enters Friday’s match in a strong position and this could be a cracker at Ally Pally.