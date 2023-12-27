Michael Van Gerwen live streaming on TV – where to watch the darts

Where to watch the PDC World Championship Darts on Wednesday, with Michael Van Gerwen v Richard Veenstra and Michael Smith v Madars Razma in action including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

Its back to the oche at Alexandra Palace today as the PDC World Darts Championship continues this Wednesday, entering the third round with two sessions packed with action.

The day promises excitement for fans of the arrows, with well known players Dave Chisnall and Rob Cross both taking part in the earlier afternoon session.

What TV channel is the darts on?

The World Darts matches are all live streaming on Sky Sports Darts this evening, with the order of play starting at 7:15PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live darts service which is streaming the games from Ally Pally this year.

The evening session will be equally thrilling with stars like Luke Litter, Michael Van Gerwen, and Michael Smith taking the stage.

What time is the Van Gerwen match on?

Michael Van Gerwen’s match with Richard Veenstra is scheduled to begin at 8.45PM, followed by Michael Smith’s game with Madars Razma, which is the final match from Alexandra Palace tonight.

Michael van Gerwen kicked off his 2024 World Darts Championship campaign with a dominant 3-0 victory over Keane Barry, conceding only two legs.

The match was closer than the score suggests, as Barry had opportunities to win four additional legs, with three instances where he had three or more darts to secure them. This implies that the scoreline may have been a bit generous towards MVG.

Richard Veenstra, on the other hand, showcased his ruthless form in the previous round, where he impressively swept Kim Huybrechts without losing a single leg.

His exceptional finishing skills have been a key aspect of his gameplay, indicating a less forgiving approach in his matches.