Miami Dolphins v New York Giants live streaming NFL guide

The Miami Dolphins aim to recover from their recent setback against the Buffalo Bills as they host the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday evening at 18:00.

Both teams entered the season riding high on expectations based on their previous performances, but in truth, only one seems poised to fulfill the potential they demonstrated last year.

The Dolphins appeared to be that team, but they faced a reality check with a 48-20 defeat at Buffalo, one of their primary competitors not just in the AFC, but within their division too.

In contrast, the Giants’ season can best be described as tumultuous. Beginning with a demoralizing 40-0 loss at Dallas, the victory over the Cardinals stands out as the lone highlight.

The Dolphins are set to have safety DeShon Elliott return to the lineup. However, other key players who were absent against the Bills — center Connor Williams and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips — are still uncertain, with both marked as questionable.

It seems Terron Armstead may not make the cut.

On the Giants’ side, three players were declared unavailable on Friday, all of whom are offensive linemen: Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux, and John Michael Schmitz.

As for the Giants’ standout running back, Saquon Barkley, his status remains in the balance. He’s marked as questionable, and head coach Brian Daboll mentioned that the decision would be made closer to game time.

The Giants have faced consecutive defeats to the 49ers and Seahawks, with a combined scoreline of 54-15. Now, they’re up against a Dolphins offense that, despite a minor hiccup last week, remains one of the most dynamic in the NFL.