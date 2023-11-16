Home - News - Marvel animated series ‘What If’ streaming date announced

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” Season Two Premieres December 22 on Disney+!

Get ready for a festive treat as Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” returns to Disney+ for its second season, starting December 22.

Celebrate the holidays with a new episode each night for nine consecutive nights, and don’t miss the newly released trailer and poster available for sharing.

Season two of “What If…?” takes audiences on an exciting journey across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) multiverse, led by The Watcher. The series reimagines iconic Marvel moments, blending familiar and new characters.

This season features beloved characters like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, with episodes directed by Bryan Andrews (executive producer) and AC Bradley (head writer and executive producer), alongside a stellar voice cast reprising their famous roles.

