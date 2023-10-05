Home - News - Marseille v Brighton streaming on TV

Brighton & Hove Albion aim to recover from their significant 6-1 setback against Aston Villa this past weekend as they gear up to take on Marseille in the Europa League this Thursday evening.

Roberto De Zerbi expects a comeback from his Brighton squad following their crushing defeat to Aston Villa in their previous encounter.

The Italian might make some changes to the lineup for the match against Marseille, especially since their 3-2 loss to AEK Athens on the opening matchday has narrowed Brighton’s wiggle room.

Can I watch the match live?

Yes the Marseille Brighton match is available live streaming to watch via the TnT Sports broadcaster in the UK.

Kick off time for the match is early at 17:45.

Brighton goal scoring feats

Albion’s games tend to be rich in goals; their seven Premier League fixtures so far have seen a leading 33 goals in the division.

The showdown at the Stade Velodrome on Thursday is anticipated to be no different.

Both these teams have been part of several goal-rich matches this season. Marseille settled for a 3-3 draw against Ajax in their last Europa League clash, while Brighton faced a 3-2 defeat to AEK Athens at home.

On four occasions this season, Marseille’s games have witnessed at least four goals, with three of those coming in their recent performances in Ligue 1 and the Europa League.

Brighton, on the other hand, has participated in eight fixtures across all tournaments where a minimum of four goals were netted.

While both teams have demonstrated their ability to rack up goals, they’ve also shown a tendency to let a few in.

Given the offensive prowess of both sides, we might be in for a high-scoring affair this Thursday evening.